Masterpiece in sustainable design

4 BED | 3 BATH | 2 CAR
The first thing that will strike you when you walk into this straw bale home is the absolute peace you experience when inside, says the agent.
The combination of natural materials, soothing colours and the bushland outside creates a sense of calm.
And the polished concrete floors, exposed timber beams, curved cob walls and artisan lime and marble renders give the home a warm, tactile and romantic feel, while the private and tranquil location means you can escape the stresses of everyday life.
It is no surprise that the property was awarded the BDAA national design award for Residential Sustainable Building in 2017.
