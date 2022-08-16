Recipe for dream kitchen Advertising Feature

Creating a kitchen that's both beautiful and highly functional requires a lot of thought and very careful planning.

You use your kitchen many times every day, so it needs to be functional as well as look good. Whether you're cooking, eating, entertaining, or even cleaning, the kitchen should be a space you enjoy being in - and careful kitchen design can ensure that happens. Experience is the key to achieving a great result and that's why it's best to seek help from a professional kitchen designer.

There are many pitfalls with kitchen design and a professional designer will ensure that they are avoided, so that you get the kitchen of your dreams.

There are countless decisions to be made during the design process such as optimum layout, materials for cabinetry, benchtops, splashbacks and flooring, selecting appliances and more.

Then there's planning the building, plumbing and electrical requirements and co-ordinating the trades to ensure that construction is executed seamlessly. With the right planning and attention to detail a good kitchen is not only functional, but also attractive, safe, intuitive and a joy to be in. A well-designed kitchen takes into consideration not only how it will be used, but also its role and position within the context of the rooms and spaces that adjoin it.

A well-designed kitchen is also a great investment as a professionally designed kitchen will normally pay for itself - possibly several times over - in terms of the value it adds to your property.

A good professional kitchen designer will work closely with you to assess your tastes and needs, your budget, the space you have available and how it complements the rest of your house.

Kitchen designers are experts in: kitchen design and style principles; ergonomics and safety considerations; the huge range of kitchen materials and product options available; building regulations and standards; and how trades and building services work.

A good kitchen design involves considerations such as: the distances between important work areas and their position relative to each other; the amount and type of storage required; the best materials and finishes for cabinetry, benchtops and splashbacks; how to optimally integrate appliances and lighting affects aesthetics, functionality and safety.



