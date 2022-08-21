Blue Mountains Gazette

Twenty two years on, artists at Wentworth Falls Lake given proper recognition

By B C Lewis
August 21 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Twenty two years after Anna Baird and other local artists carved their Indigenous seed pod sculptures at Wentworth Falls Lake they will finally get proper recognition.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.