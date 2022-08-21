Twenty two years after Anna Baird and other local artists carved their Indigenous seed pod sculptures at Wentworth Falls Lake they will finally get proper recognition.
The sculpture park is the only one of its type within the World Heritage listed Blue Mountains National Park.
Advertisement
Signage for the sandstone sculpture trail at the Lake was installed last week.
"It's 22 years after the sculptures were completed, but better late than never," said Ms Baird.
In May last year the Gazette drew attention to the group's plight after they were knocked back for City of the Arts funding for the project on its 21st anniversary year. They started discussions with council to find the money.
"Although unsuccessful ... council decided it was a valid request and so found the money to pay for the signage design, manufacture, printing and installation, which is great," she said.
Ms Baird wanted the signs to show what plant seed pods they represented, as well as to acknowledge the huge effort of artists.
With sandstone from Yellow Rock Quarry, the pods are a stunning educational feature around the lake, adding to its natural beauty. Pine leaf geebung, swamp grevillea, grass tree and cedar wattle are just some of the native pods celebrated. Some of the sculptures took five years to make. They are popular spots to sit, or climb on, in the park.
The new signage includes a sculpture walk map installed on the toilet block, with a photo of the artists at the launch. Council's website includes links to the original catalogue and early video footage of the sculptures being created. There are signs at each sculpture with the artist's name, seed pod and QR code with links to information.
"The original brief was to create 16 sandstone carvings depicting native plant seed pods growing in the local area which could be able to hold water," Ms Baird said. "The sculptures provide a tactile experience for children. Links to the kids trail activity questions can be found be scanning the QR codes."
The group is planning a meet the artists' event on Sunday October 23 at noon, celebrating the signage and links to council's website finally being put in place.
The artists originally inscribed their own plaques at the bottom of the works with the name of the pod and artist, so children could do rubbings.
"However over time and with sediment and lack of maintenance these nameplates are partially or totally covered over," Ms Baird said.
The original project was made possible with assistance from council and Blue Mountains inaugural City of the Arts funding through the state government, the artists and individual contributors.
Sculpture projects co-ordinator Gabriella Hegyes said education kits, a book and a video were also produced. She was teaching at a community college at the time and enlisted many of her students, including Anna Baird. She said the original $5000 grant was used to move the sandstone many times.
A council spokeswoman said they were able to fund the project and it cost just under $2,400.
Blue Mountains Mayor Mark Greenhill, said: "It has been wonderful to see these sculptures endure over the years. Now everyone can learn something about the surrounding environment at a glance.
A Facebook event hosted by the Blue Mountains City of the Arts will provide more details closer to the date: https://www.facebook.com/cityofthearts
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.