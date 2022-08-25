Blue Mountains Gazette

Push on for FIFA World Cup fan sites in Blue Mountains to cheer on the Matildas

By B C Lewis
August 25 2022 - 5:21am
A push is on to create FIFA World Cup giant screen fan sites in the Mountains to cheer on the Matildas - but council will make the decision based on how expensive the project is.

