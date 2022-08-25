A push is on to create FIFA World Cup giant screen fan sites in the Mountains to cheer on the Matildas - but council will make the decision based on how expensive the project is.
Ward 1 Greens Councillor Sarah Redshaw plans to ask for support at the coming Blue Mountains City Council meeting to bring the 2023 Women's Football World Cup to the Blue Mountains.
But Labor Mayor Mark Greenhill said he needs to look at the "significant" costs before he agrees to the project.
"I am also excited about the Womens' World Cup," he said. "But right now, our priority has to be fixing roads. This proposal risks diverting precious funds away from that effort, so we have to look at the costs before making a decision."
"The costs would be significant. Council would have to pay for security, traffic control and use of facilities and equipment. There is also another risk that council could be taking business away from local venues doing it tough, following COVID and repeated natural disasters. They could be looking at this opportunity to help support their businesses and save jobs."
Australia and New Zealand are co-hosting the International Federation of Association Football's Women's World Cup across nine cities in July and August in 2023, with the final to be held in Sydney.
Cr Redshaw is proposing "fan zones" be set-up in the Mountains to allow the community to come together to watch the Women's World Cup.
The mayor said at the August 30 meeting there will be a resolution for a report to come back in October "so we'll look at the detail then".
"I would be very concerned about diverting precious funds away from repairing our roads, and getting on top of drainage issues, ahead of another predicted La Nina summer."
"We are in a battle against the effects of climate change. Our recovery from these climate change-driven events has to be our number one priority."
Cr Redshaw said the large screen and seating in the fan zones could be established at community facilities or sporting fields. Local businesses could set up food stalls and performers would entertain the crowds.
"We are all still in awe of the Matildas' performance at the Tokyo Olympics, and their recent wins at the AFF Women's Championship. We can't wait to see them in action at the World Cup in 2023. Being able to come together as a community to cheer them on would be really special."
She said bringing the community together around the Women's World Cup would give "a World Cup atmosphere, right here in the Blue Mountains".
"It will also be an opportunity to celebrate our multi-cultural community and we don't often get to see women's sport at this international level," she added.
Fellow Greens Cr Brent Hoare, said when the Women's World Cup comes to town not everyone will be able to make it to games in the city.
"Thousands of Mountains residents play football and we want them to be able to enjoy this special time - we can do this by hosting fan zones at our community facilities."
