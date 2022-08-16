Airbnbs v rentals in the Blue Mountains: What are your thoughts?

Airbnbs versus rentals.
It's a battle of the temporary, short-term stays that has become one the many key factors behind the national housing crisis.
As part of ACM's Young and Regional: Find Me a Home series, we are putting together a national piece about Airbnbs and what kind of impact they have (if any) on the regional rental market.
Therefore, we have created this survey for you, a valued regional reader, to share your thoughts on the matter.
The survey will take less than five minutes to complete, and will be up until 4pm on August 18.
Don't wait around - get your thoughts in now!
