Lisa Richards to perform at Bootlegger Bar ahead of new album launch

At the age of 20, Richards got in her car and left her birthplace of Townsville as she attempted to outrun herself. She has busked acapella in Kings Cross, Sydney, hung out with Debbie Harry at SXSW in Austin, Texas, and played CBGBs in New York city. She continued to move further and further afield, living in the USA for 22 years, before returning home to Australia many years later.