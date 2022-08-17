Wentworth Falls musician Lloyd Swanton has a simple description for a new work being performed at the Blue Mountains Theatre on Saturday, August 27.
"It's phenomenal music," he said.
The performance of the work by the 12-piece Mara! Big Band will be one of the highlights of the Live at the Village Music Festival in Springwood.
Titled Zashto?, the work sets poetry by Australian migrant and refugee poets to music from five composers.
"It's an incredibly diverse range of music which I think reflects the reality of where we are in Australia right now," said Swanton, Mara! Big Band's double bass player.
"But it does it in such a positive fashion because it's all so wonderful. It's not some bureaucratic box-checking exercise... It's simply drawing from all these cultures that we've delved into and expressing what's so wonderful about them... It's incredible, intoxicating music."
The performance at 4pm on Saturday, August 27 will be the culmination a long creative process which was delayed by the pandemic.
"(The rehearsal process) was way more challenging than we would have liked it to be thanks to this little thing called COVID," said Swanton. "It was somewhat fragmented but we worked very intensely, on and off, over a period of many months to bring it all together."
Best known as one third of the internationally acclaimed trio, The Necks, Swanton is a big fan of the not-for-profit Blue Mountains arts collective, Live at the Village.
"I'm in awe at the amazing amount of musical culture Live at the Village has brought to the Blue Mountains," he said, adding the festival will be the "greatest manifestation" of their work.
"It's going to be a wonderful cultural event and a real celebration of the richness we've got here in the Mountains."
He urged Blue Mountains resident to support the festival.
"Even if you're not particularly into some of the musical styles that will be represented I think the infectiousness of it will grab pretty much anyone - except an Easter Island statue perhaps!" he said.
Broadcaster and musician James Valentine will MC the event which runs from 1pm to late with concerts alternating between two stages - the 400 capacity theatre, and a more intimate space, Studio 1.
The program includes acclaimed Australian artists, many who live locally in the Blue Mountains, such as jazz icon Sandy Evans, the ARIA-nominated Zela Margossian Quintet, Bluegrass darlings The Morrisons, plus the Mara! Big Band.
Individual tickets are available or buy a three-gig bundle pass for 15 per cent off. Bookings: 4723 5050 or online at: https://www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au/.
