Lake memories wanted for art project

Are you a fan of Wentworth Falls Lake? Have you got fond memories or interesting stories about this popular site?
Local artists Sue Daley and Peter Kennard are inviting Mountains residents and visitors to share their memories, observations and knowledge of the lake.
Contributions to this project will inspire a series of augmented reality digital artworks that will be experienced via mobile phones or tablets at various sites located around the perimeter of the lake.
Of Place In Place is supported by the Blue Mountains City of the Arts Trust and is the second major collaboration between the two artists, combining Daley's stunning photography and photomontage art with Kennard's sound design and music composition.
'Augmented reality' is a digital art form where the public use phones and tablets (iPads etc) to experience images and sounds that appear like a mirage in the real-world environment.
Most people are aware of geo-located AR experiences via the well-known digital 'treasure hunt' game Pokémon Go.... Daley and Kennard hope that as springtime comes upon us that the public will join the fun of discovering hidden visual and audio treasures at different sites around the perimeter of the lake. But instead of cartoon characters, this time you will experience the environment come to life with music and images that tell stories of the place where you stand.
Hence the name of the project, Of Place In Place, where one gets to see and hear enhanced stories of a place, as one stands in that place.
Said Kennard: "In 2020, Sue and I first collaborated on a BM City of the Arts Trust sponsored music video project entitled Love Letter (visit https://vimeo.com/520759245), a heartfelt thank you in praise of emergency service workers' heroic actions and the public's resilience during the 2019-20 bushfires.
"We wanted our work to continue focusing upon local community and the environment.
"Wentworth Falls Lake was chosen for several reasons: from the hanging swamp through to the dam purpose built to serve the needs of the steam era of rail transport, through to the area's restoration as a much loved and visited place of recreation for thousands of visitors, the lake has many hidden histories, environmental, indigenous, post-colonial, through to its present use as a place where many people come to relax and celebrate with family.
"We also wish to continue the emerging tradition of the the lake as a site for public art - begun so well with the sculpture walk created in 2000."
The artists said they want people's knowledge of the lake.
"What native wildlife do you see? What memories would you care to share about treasured personal memories or public events," said Kennard.
They have created a website that fully explains the project and gives people the chance to share text, image and voice memos to contribute to the process of creating these digital art works.
