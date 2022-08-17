Illuminations to open Katoomba Winter Magic Revival Festival

Katoomba's Civic Centre will be illuminated at night as part of the Winter Magic Revival Festival.
Works by First Nations artist Leanna Tobin will make the building come alive in a collaboration with projection animators, Illuminart.
The free illuminations will be held from sundown to 9.30pm from August 24 to 27.
Advertisement
Leanne Tobin said the project tells the story of 'How the Waratah Became Red'.
"The Waratah holds deep significance to the First nations people throughout the Mountains and beyond and represents for many a symbol of friendship and peace," she said.
"A special and unique flower, there are many stories about the red waratah. This is one shared local story that tells how the waratah became red."
Leanne Tobin is an artist of Irish, English and Aboriginal heritage descending from the Buruberong and Wumali clans of the Dharug, the traditional Aboriginal people of the Greater Sydney region.
Ms Tobin works with community groups, local schools and institutions using her art to tell local stories and to evoke an environmental conscience and respect towards the land and its original people.
The Winter Magic Revival Festival will be held across two days from August 26-27 and feature 130 performers across 13 stages, with nine free stages and four premium ticketed stages.
The Winter Magic Revival Festival is made possible by the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund.
For more information on the illuminations visit: https://wintermagic.org.au/illuminations/.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.