Springwood festival returns with a new name but same family fun

Springwood's community festival will return in September after a three year break - but with a new name.
Formerly known as Foundation Day, the Springwood Spring Festival will be held on Saturday, September 3.
The newly-named festival will mark the event's return after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Organisers took this opportunity to rebrand the festival and move its date from April to the first Saturday in September.
But the festival's community and family focus will remain the same.
Macquarie Road will be closed to traffic for the festival, with stalls and three stages featuring live entertainment filling the main street. Children's rides in the IGA car park are also expected to be a drawcard.
Festival spokeswoman Kim Cowper urged local residents to "make a day" of the festival and to support Springwood businesses
"This is a great opportunity for people to rediscover their community," she said.
Local volunteers will be recognised at an official ceremony which will be attended by political and community leaders.
Over the years, funds raised from the festival have supported local Rural Fire Service Brigades, the Blue Mountains State Emergency Service, Winmalee and Springwood Neighbourhood Centres, and Springwood Hospital Auxiliary.
There are still spots available for volunteers who can help on the day. Interested people can contact Kim Cowper on 0409 513 126.
For more details about the event, visit the Springwood Spring Festival Facebook page.
