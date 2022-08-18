Blue Mountains Gazette

Macquarie MP Susan Templeman holds local roundtables ahead of Jobs and Skills Summit

August 18 2022 - 7:00am
Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman has joined local business, education, union and community sector representatives at two roundtables focused on challenges in employment and skills in the Blue Mountains, ahead of a national summit next month.

