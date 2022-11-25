Young swimmer goes solo against sports high schools

Darcy Hollingworth is used to swimming at competitions on her own.
The 16-year-old is a Year 10 student at Korowal, a very small school compared with others which sometimes bring an entire swim team to events.
But it doesn't faze Darcy.
"Going to big competitions by myself doesn't bother me as I know most of the kids from competing from outside of school," she said.
Swimming is Darcy's favourite sport and she had a very successful year this year.
This included the Western Associated Schools meet, the Association of Independent and Co-Educational Schools meet and finally onto the NSW Combined Independent Schools event.
Her results at that state-level meet were top 10 finalist in both 200m and 50m breaststroke as well as placing 12th in 50m backstroke.
She started competitive swimming when she was 10 years old and now swims at Lower Blue Mountains swim club.
"I train eight times a week and I am the club captain," she said.
After competing at the state level, she is now in training for the nationals next year. Her physical education teacher, Kirrily Boyd, said: "We are a very small school, so rarely have teams that go onto representative level school sport - we just aren't big enough for that.
"But Darcy goes all the way to CIS level every year. She is exceptionally driven and courageous, attending large inter-school events, often on her own."
