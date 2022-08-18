Blue Mountains Gazette

Young Glenbrook bowlers heading to Junior Golden Nugget tournament

Updated August 19 2022 - 4:41am, first published August 18 2022 - 1:25am
Glenbrook Panthers Bowling Club will have two of its young bowlers participating in the 2022 Junior Golden Nugget to be played at Tweed Heads Bowling Club on August 27-28.

