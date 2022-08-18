Glenbrook Panthers Bowling Club will have two of its young bowlers participating in the 2022 Junior Golden Nugget to be played at Tweed Heads Bowling Club on August 27-28.
Katie Astley and Brad Farlow will be representing Glenbrook in this competition, which has become one of the most prestigious Under 18 events on the Australian bowling calendar.
Advertisement
Past winners and finalists include three of the recent successful Commonwealth Games team.
To enter, players must submit a bowls resume and be recommended by their State Association. A committee including elite bowlers select the participants.
Glenbrook Bowling Club wishes Katie and Brad success and enjoyment in their venture north.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.