Sydney's spectacular Great West Walk is set to be extended by another 80 kms - into the Blue Mountains thanks to a group of volunteer walkers who made it their passion project.
The extension of Western Sydney's longest recreational walking trail means it is now possible to walk from Parramatta to Katoomba, through some of Australia's most spectacular scenery and historic locations. The length of the walk now totals 140 kilometres.
Mapped out by members of The Walking Volunteers community group, the stunning trail winds through some of western Sydney's most iconic urban landscapes, protected woodlands, public parklands, local river systems, Australia's oldest architecture, and into the Blue Mountains dramatic escarpments, down undulating valleys, by rivers, waterfalls and cascades, historic buildings, manicured gardens, charming villages, and unequalled Mountains vistas.
Members of The Walking Volunteers group left for the inaugural 80 kilometre walk on Wednesday August 16 from Katoomba station. They are set to finish at the Yandhai Bridge crossing at the Nepean River, Penrith, at 3pm on Wednesday August 24.
Some of the walkers are more than 80 years old, said The Walking Volunteers secretary Bill Avery, who is taking part.
"Most of the walking party are over 60 and a few are over 80 as we wanted to show that COVID cannot stop seniors from enjoying the great outdoors in a safe way," he said.
NSW Minister for Infrastructure, Cities and Active Transport, Rob Stokes joined The Walking Volunteers today (Friday August 19) on day four of their walk and officially launched the new Katoomba-Penrith section at the Woodford Academy.
"Whether you walk 30 minutes or 30 kilometres along this incredible trail, projects like this offer immeasurable community benefits," Mr Stokes said.
"This is a great way for families across Greater Sydney to get out and be active, while leaving more money in hip-pockets".
Blue Mountains Mayor Mark Greenhill said council was "ecstatic that the Great West Walk now traverses the breathtaking scenery of the Blue Mountains".
"The 80km walk through the Blue Mountains is the perfect end to a journey that starts in Parramatta - although walkers may decide to start in the Mountains and head down, rather than up the 1,000m elevation. Either way, it will offer an exceptional walking experience."
Mr Avery said the walk is the fulfilment of a dream the Walking Volunteers have had for many years to proof-walk and provide online maps for a route from Parramatta to Katoomba.
The walk is a combination of street and bush walks.
"This walking route is part of a 1,500 kilometre network of walking routes around Greater Sydney that The Walking Volunteers have proof-walked and mapped over the last eighteen years.
"More than 900,00 people have accessed these maps since 2019 when we made them available to freely download onto smartphones, tablets and PCs. We hope our maps encourage more people to visit and re-visit the Mountains including the lesser-known sections that have so many reminders of our Indigenous and colonial history."
Western Sydney Regional Organisation of Councils president, Barry Calvert thanked the volunteers for their "tireless work in bringing this project to life".
Clr Calvert said the extension delivers new links in Sydney's Green Grid, an open-space interconnecting network that helps keep Greater Western Sydney cool, encourages healthy lifestyles, enhances biodiversity and promotes ecological resilience.
For details of the Great West Walk - including interactive maps go to greatwestwalk.com.au. For maps see https://walkingvolunteers.org.au/maps/
