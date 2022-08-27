Family story behind Wilson Park in Wentworth Falls

Wilson Park in Wentworth Falls is bounded by the Great Western Highway, Falls Road (formerly Boonara Street) and Jamison Creek.
The Blue Mountains Shire Council's approval of the name Wilson had been reported in The Blue Mountain Echo (17.9.1926).
According to The Echo, the area referred to was a fine site situated near the tennis courts. It had been known as the Village Green and was part of the large area entrusted to the Wentworth Falls Reserves Trust. That Trust had agreed that this small section be beautified for public use.
The chosen name of Wilson was popular with the citizens of Wentworth Falls because it recognised two old pioneers of the village from its Weatherboard days, Charles Wilson and his son, William Wilson.
Charles Wilson had served on the Wentworth Falls Reserves Trust and also on the Cemetery Board Trust.
In 1866 he built a house where the old post office now stands. This establishment housed the navvies who were working on the approaching railway line. It was also a shop and butchery.
Also on the site was his family home where his son, Edward, was born in 1882.
In the 1880s Charles erected a weatherboard hotel, overlooking the railway line and station. He leased the hotel from 1885 until 1902 when his son, William, known as Billy, became licensee and re-named it the Grand View.
Billy had previously been a butcher in Lawson but enthusiastically threw himself into the role of hotelkeeper.
Around 1926 the family built a garage on land Billy owned west of the hotel. This garage, still standing today beside Jamison Creek, was operated by another brother, a mechanic, Clarence.
Charles died in 1916, his son Billy in 1926.
The development of the park, once it had been named shortly after Billy's death, fell largely to the Urban Committee.
There was a small government grant, and further payments through unemployment relief, but most of the funds to create and develop the park were raised by public appeal, a truly magnificent effort during the Depression.
Thus, the park, including a bowling green, was created by the local unemployed who were paid to work alongside those volunteers donating time in lieu of money.
The Blue Mountain Star (25/10/1930) headlined the discovery of relics of convict days in Wilson Park where members of the Wentworth Falls Urban Committee had been helping with work in the park.
The relics included a guard's badge, No. 23, an old flint pistol, several percussion caps and a number of copper coins - penny, halfpenny and farthing. The penny was dated 1796.
This discovery linked the park with the past. Its beautification looked towards the future.
