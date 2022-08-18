The Blue Mountains Cultural Centre will contribute to this weekend's 2022 Winter Magic program with a free, mesmerising after-dark experience for local audiences and visitors.
Resonantwave combines art, music and large-scale projections to take over the gallery and outdoor spaces of the venue, starting from 4pm on Saturday, August 27.
The event features a gallery up-late session with artist talks, celebrating three projection, light and sound installations by artists Eddie Abd, Yvette Hamilton and Vic McEwan.
The central courtyard will feature four ethereal, atmosphere-driven soundscapes from diverse, cutting-edge music acts.
Each performance will be accompanied by a line-up of contemporary visual artists who have been preparing for the event, with the assistance of technologists from Illuminart's team of local projection art specialists.
Cultural development co-ordinator, Katrina Noorbergen, curated the eclectic line-up of the live performances and visual projections.
"I am really excited to see this event come to life at the Cultural Centre, showcasing local music and visual artists and promoting the Blue Mountains as a City of the Arts. Working with Illuminart has expanded the creative potential of this event, allowing us to utilise spaces in innovative and exciting ways."
Musicians include local acts Deepsea Lights, Sonori and Tania Wilds, with a finale from experimental contemporary/classical composer Tilman Robinson.
Downbeat folk and electronica trip-hop artists Deepsea Lights are looking forward to the opportunity to test new material.
"Winter Magic is one of the defining events of the Blue Mountains arts and music calendar and it's a real privilege to be part of its revival. We're thrilled to be working with some very talented visual artists to bring together a multidisciplinary exploration of the senses, and to perform our music for the local community here after a rough few years."
Visuals by Tania Mason, Eddie Abd, Tania Wilds and Peachey & Mosig will accompany the performances, projected onto the Cultural Centre's iconic glass archway. Each artist was invited to respond to sonic and musical elements to create an immersive audio-visual experience for punters.
The courtyard will include a pop-up kitchen serving warming food and hot drinks under the night sky.
