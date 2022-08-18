Blue Mountains Gazette

Cultural Centre joining in the Winter Magic fun

Updated August 19 2022 - 12:52am, first published August 18 2022 - 11:09pm
The Blue Mountains Cultural Centre will contribute to this weekend's 2022 Winter Magic program with a free, mesmerising after-dark experience for local audiences and visitors.

