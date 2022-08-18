Roadwork is set to start on the Great Western Highway between Linden and Springwood this month.
The work will happen in the evenings on the Great Western Highway between Weemala Avenue and Hawkesbury Road Bridge starting on Sunday August 28 Aug until Fri Sep 30.
Advertisement
There will be a reduced speed limit to 40 kilometres an hour and signage with further instructions.
There will be alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions in place and contraflow traffic conditions (traffic is directed in the opposite direction than it would normally flow).
The Transport Management Centre said the work would take place on the following days:
Sun (9pm to 5am) Traffic affected both directions
Mon (9pm to 5am) Traffic affected both directions
Tue (9pm to 5am) Traffic affected both directions
Wed (9pm to 5am) Traffic affected both directions
Thu (9.30pm to 5am) Traffic affected both directions
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.