National emergency medals presented to RFS volunteers in Mounts Wilson and Irvine

By Jennie Curtin
Updated August 22 2022 - 5:37am, first published 2:30am
The Governor-General, Peter Hurley, and Linda Hurley with Peter and Beth Raines

The dedicated fire fighters of Mounts Wilson and Irvine were honoured on Saturday, August 20 with national emergency medals presented to them by the Governor-General, David Hurley.

