The dedicated fire fighters of Mounts Wilson and Irvine were honoured on Saturday, August 20 with national emergency medals presented to them by the Governor-General, David Hurley.
Mr Hurley told the local members of the Rural Fire Service their efforts in fighting the 2019-20 bushfires represented the "richness of spirit in Australia".
"Nothing makes me prouder than the people I meet who responded at that time... [They] put on a uniform, got out and defended their families, their friends, their futures - so, thank you."
Mr Hurley, who made the trip to the outer reaches of the Mountains local government area with his wife, Linda, said the significance of the medal should not be downplayed.
"This is part and parcel of the Australian honours system... It recognises your committed, sustained service."
The Mounts' RFS brigade captain, Beth Raines, whose own home was lost as she fought to defend others, said the volunteers did "what small communities do - everyone just responded".
This included community engagement teams who ensured people were kept informed about what was happening, the "amazing catering team" who sometimes fed up to 100 people at a time, as well as the firefighters and other supporters, she said.
Ms Raines asked the audience, which included Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle, the mayor Mark Greenhill, Cr Kevin Schreiber and Macquarie MP Susan Templeman's chief of staff, Mark Andrews, to "take a moment and think about all those communities that have suffered natural disasters".
In the tight-knit little Mounts communities, virtually everyone pitches in to help. Among the medal recipients were two families with four RFS volunteers - brigade president Joe Montano with Elizabeth, Alexander and Katherine, and Andrew, Mitchell, Stephen and Susan Woolfenden - plus two other families with three members and many other households with two volunteers, including captain Raines and her brother, Peter.
RFS assistant commissioner, Kelly Quandt, standing in for commissioner Rob Rogers who was unable to attended, also presented the volunteers with Certificates of Service.
The Mounts came under threat from December 14, 2019, when a backburn lit in an attempt to hold off the Gospers Mountain fire got out of control and went on to destroy two houses at Mt Wilson, before destroying properties at Mt Tomah, Berambing and Bilpin.
For the next month, the volunteers worked tirelessly to protect their community and other communities.
Brigade executive committee member, Elizabeth Montano, said Christmas Day had been "a quick exchange of presents then we were back on duty".
The fire and the backburn that eventually took out 22 properties and 30 outbuildings is the subject of a coronial inquiry which has already heard evidence at Katoomba court house and will sit again next month.
