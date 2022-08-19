Katoomba basketball bounces back

After a successful return to social sport over winter, the Blue Mountains Basketball Association (BMBA) is now preparing for the Katoomba summer competition.
The competition kicks off in term 4 for school aged youth with the adult division starting on Tuesday, October 11.
Muster day for primary school aged children looking for a team is on Saturday the 10th September, 9-11am whilst the muster day for high school aged youth is on Friday, September 16 from 5-7pm.
For primary school aged children looking to try out basketball for the very first time there is the Magic Academy, a skills-based session that runs on Fridays between 4-4.45pm.
Adults can either register a team or seek to join an existing team by emailing the BMBA.
Jade Moffitt has been playing in the current women's competition and recommends the sport.
"When you get a bit older and become adults, you kind of lose that social aspect that you used to have for sport, so it's been really good."
The association is also looking to fill non-player roles.
"The more people that put their hands up, the more we can get done," said Suzanne Janine, Treasurer for the BMBA.
Currently the competition needs experienced referees to help with the Tuesday night adult division as well as volunteer parents to help with supervising, scoring, and coaching for the Friday night youth competition.
All muster days, games and the Magic Academy are at the Katoomba Sports and Aquatic centre. Registration closes on September 10. For more information you can contact the Blue Mountains Basketball Association at bluemountainsbasketball@gmail.com.
