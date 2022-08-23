Let's celebrate resilience Advertising Feature

HANDS ON: There will be plenty of great activities, displays and useful information at the Community Fun Day. Photo: courtesy of Katoomba-Leura Rural Fire Brigade.

No one would dispute that the Blue Mountains community has been through some hard times in the last couple of years.

Bushfires, floods and the continuing disruptions created by the Covid pandemic have certainly tested residents to their limits - and beyond.

In recognition of this - and to mark new beginnings - the members of the Rural Fire Service are planning an event that aims to celebrate resilience.

The Blue Mountains Community Fun Day will be held at Lawson Public School on Saturday, September 3 from 10am to 3pm.

Community engagement officer with Woodford Rural Fire Brigade, Carmel Gammal, said the idea for the day came about earlier this year when a group of RFS members from different Mid-Mountains brigades were discussing how they would like to reconnect with the community.

"We felt that everyone was in shock from the fires, from the storms, from the floods, and from Covid," she said.

"We wanted to do something together so that all the emergency services could celebrate with the general public how we have come through these events as a much stronger community

"At the height of the Black Summer fires no-one could have imagined that events were coming that would rapidly put memories of those fires into the background." The free event has been sponsored by the Bushfire Community Recovery and Resilience Programme run jointly by Resilience NSW and Blue Mountains City Council. There will be displays by all the local emergency and community services, including NSW Rural Fire Service, Fire and Rescue NSW, NSW Police, Ambulance NSW, Red Cross, SES, WIRES, Local Land Services and Wildplant, as well as demonstrations such as how to put out a kitchen fire and how to use a fire extinguisher as well as a drone simulation.

Children especially will be catered for with games for all ages and face painting as well as the chance to decorate handmade spinning tops created by members of Blue Mountains Woodturners.

You can enjoy the free barbecue, pick up some bushfire friendly landscaping tips, listen to the concert band and win a lucky door prize.

"We have worked closely with the Recovery Officer who has provided invaluable support beyond the actual funding," Ms Gammal said.

"We also appreciate the support of Lawson Public School for providing the ideal venue.