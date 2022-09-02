Blue Mountains Gazette

Police investigate suspicious bushfire in bush in Mt Riverview

BL
By B C Lewis
Updated September 2 2022 - 3:44am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are investigating a suspicious bushfire set near Olympic Parade in Mt Riverview.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.