Police are investigating a suspicious bushfire set near Olympic Parade in Mt Riverview.
Police said in the early hours of Sunday August 21, a fire was ignited and spread about an acre. About 7am, NSW Rural Fire Service was alerted and were able to attend and extinguish the fire. No property was damaged or persons injured.
"The fire is suspected to have been ignited deliberately or through a reckless act," Blue Mountains Crime Manager, Detective Chief Inspector, Scott McAlpine said.
Police are appealing for any witnesses, CCTV, dashcam, or mobile phone footage. Call Springwood Police on 4751 0299.
About 11am on Tuesday August 16, a 20-year-old man and seven-year-old boy, both from Penrith, travelled to Wentworth Falls to do a five hour bushwalk to Denfeneller Lookout.
About 4pm, they got lost and the 20-year-old man had a medical episode. Triple 0 was called and their GPS coordinates provided.
Police Rescue and Special Operations Team (SOT) Ambulance personnel started a rescue operation. A Toll rescue helicopter was able to find the walkers and winched two paramedics down to them.
"Rescue and SOT operatives walked in and met the bushwalkers and walked them out, arriving at the Conservation Hut about 8.45pm. Fortunately, no injuries were suffered as a result," Blue Mountains Crime Manager, Detective Chief Inspector Scott McAlpine said.
Chief Inspector McAlpine reminded bushwalkers to submit a Trip Intention Form and consider borrowing a Personal Locator Beacon, both via the National Parks and Wildlife Service.
Power tools were stolen from two utes in Heather Road in Winmalee last month.
Police are investigating the thefts which occurred on the evening of Wednesday August 17.
Police said both utes were accessed by unlocked doors or an unsecure tray.
Blue Mountains police are appealing for any witnesses, or persons with CCTV, dashcam, or mobile phone footage to call Springwood Police on 4751 0299.
Information can be provided confidentially to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
