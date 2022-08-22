Blue Mountains Gazette

Extra green waste collections for Blue Mountains residents

Updated August 24 2022 - 12:29am, first published August 22 2022 - 4:57am
Blue Mountains City Council is providing extra green waste collections in September.

Blue Mountains City Council will provide two extra green bin collections per household in September to help residents prepare for the bushfire season.

Local News

