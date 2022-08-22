Extra green waste collections for Blue Mountains residents

Blue Mountains City Council will provide two extra green bin collections per household in September to help residents prepare for the bushfire season.
The two extra green bin services in September are in addition to the usual once-a-fortnight green bin collection. From Monday, September 5 to Friday, September 30 council will collect the green bin every week.
The red garbage bin will be collected weekly and the yellow recycling bin fortnightly, as normal.
"This additional service aims to provide more flexibility and convenience around our existing waste and recycling services and to support everyone to prepare for the bushfire season," said Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill.
Council CEO Dr Rosemary Dillon said: "It's important that Blue Mountains residents do not use the red household bins for their green waste. Using your green bin for garden vegetation keeps it out of landfill, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and extending landfill life.
"There are many other benefits for the environment to composting and using the green bins, including improving regional soil health by returning nutrients to the earth.
"We hope that by providing these two extra services in September, we will encourage residents to keep using their green bins all year round," she said.
For further information on waste services go to: https://www.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/our-household-waste-service or call the garden waste hotline 1300 769 746.
