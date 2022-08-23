Last phase of the Old Bathurst Road lighting upgrade set for September

The final stage of the Old Bathurst Road lighting upgrade will take place in September, with the installation of all remaining lights and fixtures plus high-voltage electrical works to be completed.
To allow the work to be done quickly and safely, Old Bathurst Road between Binya Street (at the top of the bends) and the water tower (at the bottom) will be fully closed in both directions for nightworks on:
The later finishing time of 7.30am on Tuesday, September 13 is outside of Blue Mountains City Council's control as this component of the work is being undertaken by the electrical supply authority and is the final step required before the lights can be switched on.
Blue Mountains CEO, Dr Rosemary Dillon, said: "The nature and timing of the high-voltage electrical work always meant that a second round of road closures would be required. As planned, council completed around 80 per cent of the lighting upgrade work during the first road closures in July.
"We appreciate the inconvenience that can be caused to residents by closing a busy road like Old Bathurst so, once again, nightworks have specifically been organised to reduce the impact as much as possible.
"It's also important to note that council received funding specifically for the lighting upgrade through the Australian Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program. This money cannot be used for other activities.
"Many in the community have been calling for this upgrade and, for everyone's safety, we're looking forward to the lights switching on along what's been a particularly dangerous section of road at night."
