Blue Mountains Gazette

Last phase of the Old Bathurst Road lighting upgrade set for September

August 23 2022 - 9:00am
Crews install new light poles along Old Bathurst Road in July.

The final stage of the Old Bathurst Road lighting upgrade will take place in September, with the installation of all remaining lights and fixtures plus high-voltage electrical works to be completed.

