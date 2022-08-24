Henry Lawson Theatre launches first short play festival

Henry Lawson Theatre is launching its first short play festival.
While the theatre has done one act plays before this is the first time they have put on a show with eight plays.
So come and enjoy an evening of "snack-sized" short plays written and performed by some of HLT's talented members.
Producer Nicole Smith said it's an exciting platform HLT is planning on producing annually and hopes it will encourage more writers, performers and directors into the theatre.
"It is a smaller commitment for those wanting to try out theatre for the first time or return to it," Smith said.
"Next year we hope to welcome even more new writers into the program."
Smith herself has a play selected in this year's season. Oh Nanna! is a comedy she wrote when her parents moved into a retirement village inspired by some unexpected events.
Other local writers include Angela Pezzano from Kingswood who has written a heart-warming look at coming out and family expectations.
"There is nothing better for a playwright than hearing their words come to life on a stage," Pezzano said.
"It has been an absolute honour to have HLT choose my short play, The Beards, for their All Sorts season. Being a local, it's a lovely feeling to know that my words will reach a local audience who will hopefully enjoy the play."
Sue Chapman of Culburra, who wrote Bingo Buddies, will travel to Sydney to see her play.
The short plays include:
A Bench in the Park: A poignant description of a meeting of two retired gentleman with different approaches to life and the reward of their stances.
Bingo Buddies: A group of three friends meet for their weekly bingo game, but who can concentrate on bingo when there's serious gossip to be shared?
Scripted: Everything they do, every word they're about to say, has been written out for them. Can they change a life planned out?
Oh Nanna! This Nanna has anything but retirement on her mind in this short, sharp comedy. One family and one Nanna's side hustle.
The Beards: What will Johnny do when he hears Roseanne's hair-brained scheme to give them both everything they want?
Ash: Two best friends, one urn and a last request that may leave both of them lost for words.
Sound FX (The Play) - A director considers his next project.
Changing, Engaging, Ageing: Isabel thinks she knows her Mum pretty well, but things are about to change.
There is something for everyone. Some will make you laugh, some will make you think, but all of them will entertain you.
Performances run from Friday, August 26 to September 3 at the Henry Lawson Theatre in Werrington County. Tickets: from $20. Bookings: https://www.trybooking.com/BZVIJ. Please note some of these plays include adult themes.
