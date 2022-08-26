$2.4 million for Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury black spots

Old Bathurst Road (from Reserve Ave to Blue Gum Cres), Blaxland: $300,000 to upgrade the intersection from Give Way to Stop, install curb extensions, raised islands, street lighting and slow points, as well as a pedestrian refuge and other works;

Old Bathurst Road (1.2-kilometre section east of Binya Street), Blaxland: $520,000 to install street lighting at mid-block, vehicle activated signs, profile edgeline and line-marking, as well as a semi-rigid barrier on the roadside, among other works;

St Albans Road (500-metre section south of MacDonald River), Lower Macdonald: $1,120,000 to install flexible barrier on the roadside and vehicle activated signs, improve the sealed shoulder up to 2.5 metres on the curve, plus other works; and,