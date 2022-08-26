$2.4 million for Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury black spots

The federal government will spend $2.4 million on road safety in the Macquarie electorate under its black spot program, Federal MP Susan Templeman has announced.
The funding will continue works already underway in Blaxland as well as projects in the Hawkesbury part of the electorate.
"I am very pleased the Albanese Government is investing more than $800,000 in the Blue Mountains and more than $1.6 million in the Hawkesbury to address safety concerns at four local black spots this financial year," said Ms Templeman.
"The improvements to be completed locally will include intersection upgrades, street lighting, flexible barriers and a roundabout.
Black spots to receive funding include:
"These upgrades to known black spots across the Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury will help ensure members of our community get home safely every trip," said Ms Templeman.
Liberal Senator Marise Payne said the funding was a "good outcome for the Blue Mountains and will, I hope, reduce the incidence of road trauma".
"Of course, under the previous round of the black spot program the Coalition Government delivered more funding than what the Albanese Government has announced this time around," she said.
"I am particularly pleased to see that the federal government is following the Coalition's lead by announcing additional funding to address safety issues on Old Bathurst Road.
"Work is nearing completion on the upgrade of street lighting equipment on this road, which was funded in September last year by the Coalition under phase two of the highly successful Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program. This work is ongoing and is being managed by Blue Mountains City Council."
