$2.4 million for Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury black spots

By Damien Madigan
Updated August 29 2022 - 5:48am, first published August 26 2022 - 12:37am
The federal government will spend $2.4 million on road safety in the Macquarie electorate under its black spot program, Federal MP Susan Templeman has announced.

