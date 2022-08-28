Blue Mountains Gazette

Mt Victoria Manor is the home of Australia's first social enterprise hotel

By B C Lewis
August 28 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

He has the hottest ticket in town. Andrea Comastri from Mt Victoria's Hotel Etico, has been invited to Canberra to take part in the Jobs and Skills Summit.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.