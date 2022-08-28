He has the hottest ticket in town. Andrea Comastri from Mt Victoria's Hotel Etico, has been invited to Canberra to take part in the Jobs and Skills Summit.
Mr Comastri is the co-founder and director of Hotel Etico Australia and said government needs to do more to support jobseekers with a disability.
The social enterprise leader will join a panel exploring under-represented workforces with a focus on the visitor economy, as part of the federal government's Jobs and Skills Summit at Parliament House on September 1 and 2.
Hotel Etico is run out of Mt Victoria Manor and is home to Australia's first social enterprise hotel staffed by live-in hospitality trainees with disabilities and supported by industry professionals.
He said one in five Australians have a disability but they "are often an afterthought when it comes to community consultation, policy development, leadership opportunities, employment and training programs".
Mr Comastri said the focus on placement by disability employment services was "pushing people with disability into doing available jobs, regardless of their level of interest, while simultaneously highlighting their limitations rather than their abilities".
"The few disruptive and effective organisations like Hotel Etico aren't adequately supported by government," he added.
"To date philanthropic donations and community support have allowed Hotel Etico to develop bespoke training programs and build tailored workplaces to ensure a truly inclusive work environment and effective programs. Government has now an opportunity to further support the model to ensure it is able to scale and create positive impact for many more people."
"The system needs to be disrupted. We are one example of how the government can move forward. We've done the disrupting and have the evidence, so the risk to the government is limited, and they don't have to start from scratch.
"Our unique model of immersive 12 month, on-the-job formal and informal training, while paid in open employment and front and centre in the business, followed by a further 12 months of open employment transition and support aimed at ensuring our graduates maintain employment beyond the traditional shorter term focus, is innovative and unique.
"Our trainees are front and centre in the business and not tacked away in meaningless and repetitive jobs."
Mr Comastri was also recently part of a roundtable jobs event organised by Macquarie MP Susan Templeman to give an update on the region to Parliament.
Ms Templeman, said: "The Albanese government's goal is to build a bigger, better-trained and more productive workforce, boost incomes and living standards and create more opportunities for more Australians to get ahead".
"It's clear Mountains residents, business owners, and workers want their government to look ahead and make real plans so we can shape our future, and I was very pleased so many joined me for such an important conversation and be a part of the solution."
The jobs summit will cover a range of topics such as:
The themes and outcomes of the Summit will inform the Employment White Paper, which will help to shape the future of Australia's labour market
See www.hoteletico.com.au for more details.
