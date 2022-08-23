2022 Oceania Biophilia Summit hosted in Mount Victoria

The Living Future Institute of Australia (LFIA) invites the Blue Mountains community to a free biophilic design talk on Wednesday, September 7 at Mount Vic Flicks from 6-7pm.
This free public talk will introduce the elements and attributes of biophilic design more broadly, before a more focused discussion on this year's Oceania Biophilia Summit (OBS) theme of 'Soundscapes'.
This is part of the two-day OBS program that explores biophilic design. The inaugural summit was held in Camp Glenorchy New Zealand in 2019 and, after a break, it returns in a retreat format at Mount Victoria's Hotel Etico.
Biophilic design is deeper than plants. It has re-emerged as a trend on the back of more time spent indoors disconnected with nature; but the depth of the biophilic design philosophy is often overlooked.
For more details about the free Public Biophilic Design Talk visit https://events.humanitix.com/biophilic-design-free-community-talk.
