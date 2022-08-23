Blue Mountains Gazette

2022 Oceania Biophilia Summit hosted in Mount Victoria

Updated August 31 2022 - 4:42am, first published August 23 2022 - 1:02am
Picture supplied

The Living Future Institute of Australia (LFIA) invites the Blue Mountains community to a free biophilic design talk on Wednesday, September 7 at Mount Vic Flicks from 6-7pm.

