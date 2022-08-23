Penrith City Choir members are excited to finally return to the stage to present A Spring Concert at the Glenbrook Baptist Church at 3pm on Sunday, September 11.
Macarthur Singers from Camden will join the Penrith Choir to present a varied program of choral music that features individual items by each choir and a number of rousing renditions by more than fifty voices from the combined choirs.
Advertisement
Afternoon tea will be served following the performance. Entry at the door will be $20 or $15 for concession. For inquiries phone 0400 516 630.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.