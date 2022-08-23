Blue Mountains Gazette

Penrith City Choir presents a Spring concert at Glenbrook

Updated September 2 2022 - 12:18am, first published August 23 2022 - 1:10am
Some of the choir

Penrith City Choir members will present A Spring Concert at the Glenbrook Baptist Church at 3pm on Sunday, September 11.

