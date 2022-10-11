The Tony and Olivier award-winning musical Come From Away will play at Sydney's Theatre Royal Sydney from November 5.
"Come From Away is the perfect show for our time; an opportunity to come together and celebrate an inspirational story of hope and humanity," said producer Rodney Rigby.
"The reception for this show across Australia has been ecstatic and we are thrilled to be sharing it with audiences in Sydney again later this year."
Australia has had a love affair with this world class production, taking Melbourne by storm when the musical premiered in July 2019. Enjoying months of standing ovations and universal acclaim, it went on to break box office records to become the most successful production in the Comedy Theatre's 94-year history.
The musical opened in Sydney in June 2021, immediately garnering rapturous reviews and accolades from audiences, before being ravaged by Covid outbreaks, shutdowns and restrictions."
Come From Away follows the incredible real-life journey of 7,000 air passengers who were grounded in Gander, Newfoundland in Canada in the wake of the September 11 tragedy. The small community that welcomed the 'come from aways' into their lives provided hope and compassion to those in need.
Award-winning writers David Hein and Irene Sankoff travelled to Newfoundland and interviewed thousands of locals, turning their stories into an inspiring musical to share with the world.
The outstanding ensemble includes Kyle Brown, Zoe Gertz, Manon Gunderson-Briggs, Douglas Hansell, Kat Harrison, Joe Kosky, Phillip Lowe, Joseph Naim, Sarah Nairne, Natalie O'Donnell, Emma Powell, David Silvestri, together with Kaya Byrne, Jeremy Carver-James, Noni McCallum, Michael Lee Porter, Alana Tranter and Jasmine Vaughns.
The Blue Mountains Gazette has two double passes to give away to see Come From Away on Sunday, November 6 at 2pm.
For your chance to win, simply tell us in 25 words or less why you want to see the show. Entries close midnight Thursday, October 20 2022.
Email entries to damien.madigan@bluemountainsgazette.com.au with the subject line Come From Away. Entries must include your full name and daytime contact number.
