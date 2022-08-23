The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has forecast possible snowfall in the Blue Mountains today [Tuesday, August 23].
BOM has forecast rain followed by snow in Mount Victoria, with predicted snow falling above 800 metres during the afternoon and evening.
BOM has also forecast rain "possibly falling as snow during the late afternoon and evening" on August 23 for Leura, Katoomba, Blackheath and Medlow Bath.
The overnight forecast for the five Upper Mountains towns is a minimum temperature of minus one degree.
Popular Blue Mountains weather resource, Blackheath Weather, stressed there is no guarantee of snow today [August 23], putting the likelihood "about a 50% chance (mostly) above 1000m".
The Hydro Majestic Hotel at Medlow Bath posted on its Facebook page that it is "officially on snow watch for Tuesday!!".
The BOM forecast for Wednesday, August 24 is for possible snow above 900 metres.
