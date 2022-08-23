Charming Leura cottage has it all

2 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR
Advertisement
Introducing "Blush & Bleu" , a gorgeously renovated weatherboard cottage ideally located just 200 metres to Leura Mall. It is currently used as a tremendously successful holiday let property.
It retains many of its character features but has also undergone a sympathetic renovation fusing old world charm with modern conveniences.
Features include large formal entry hall, two spacious bedrooms (one with ensuite and one with French doors leading to a north facing deck), cosy lounge with gas fireplace, sun-filled eat-in kitchen, renovated main bathroom with spa, high ceilings, internal lining boards, wide kauri pine floorboards, electric heating throughout, ducted air conditioning and large grassed backyard with hedging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.