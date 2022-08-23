Blue Mountains Gazette

Winter surprise as snow falls in Blue Mountains, closes Great Western Highway

By Damien Madigan
Updated August 24 2022 - 5:14am, first published August 23 2022 - 9:43pm
UPDATE 10.30AM: The Great Western Highway has reopened in both directions between Katoomba and Mount Victoria.

