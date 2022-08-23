Winter surprise as snow falls in Blue Mountains, closes Great Western Highway

UPDATE 10.30AM: The Great Western Highway has reopened in both directions between Katoomba and Mount Victoria.
Bells Line of Road remains closed between Lithgow and Bell.
Motorists have been advised to drive to the conditions, exercise extreme caution and allow some extra travel time.
8.15AM: Blue Mountains residents woke up to a snap winter snowfall this morning [Wednesday, August 24].
The snow has closed the Great Western Highway between Katoomba and Mount Victoria and caused delays on the rail line.
Bells Line of Road is also closed between Bell and Lithgow.
Blue Mountains City Council said there will be delays to all bin collections today due to the snow but it would know more later in the day and update residents.
Thick snow settled on the ground overnight in Mount Victoria, with local business, Mount Vic and Me, posting on Facebook: "Mount Victoria is absolutely beautiful this morning. Snow fell overnight and it's so quiet. The highway is closed between Mount Victoria and Katoomba. Kids are having a day at home."
The Carrington Hotel in Katoomba posted an image of snow on the iconic hotel's gardens and roof early on Wednesday morning.
There were reports of snow as far down as Wentworth Falls.
The Bureau of Meteorology had forecast rain turning to snow yesterday [August 23].
The cold snap couldn't have come at a more fitting time. Katoomba is set to celebrate the Winter Magic Revival Festival this week.
