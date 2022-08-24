Blue Mountains Gazette

Delays on the highway

BL
By B C Lewis
Updated August 24 2022 - 11:36pm, first published 10:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Expect delays this morning after two traffic incidents on the Great Western Highway at the top and the middle of the Mountains.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.