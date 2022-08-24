Delays on the highway

Expect delays this morning after two traffic incidents on the Great Western Highway at the top and the middle of the Mountains.
A truck has broken down at Mt Victoria on Victoria Pass on the highway with one of two eastbound lanes closed. The incident was reported just after 8am.
And in Faulconbridge at Grose Road off the highway tjhere's been a crash between two cars and one of two westbound lanes is closed.
Train routes from Emu Plains to Central are expected to be affected by industrial action today with some Sydney Trains and NSW TrainLink Intercity services cancelled while a reduced service timetable is in operation.
Commuters are advised to avoid any non-essential travel and plan ahead at https://transportnsw.info/alerts#/metro-train
