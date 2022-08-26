Blue Mountains Gazette

Celebrating 90 years of conservation of the Blue Gum Forest

Updated August 26 2022 - 7:35am, first published 1:48am
Ninety years ago on September 2, the Blue Gum Forest was saved, thanks to the efforts of a group of bushwalkers who feared it was headed for the axe.

