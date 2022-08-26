Celebrating 90 years of conservation of the Blue Gum Forest

Ninety years ago on September 2, the Blue Gum Forest was saved, thanks to the efforts of a group of bushwalkers who feared it was headed for the axe.
Historian, author, bushwalker and conservationist, Andy Macqueen, said the forest is rightly called the "cradle of conservation" in NSW.
"When the bushwalkers got together to raise the money to pay off the lessee, they realised this was something they could do to save other areas as well."
Mr Macqueen said the success of the campaign to save the Blue Gum was "the catalyst in forming the NSW Federation of Bushwalking Clubs" which still exists today, albeit under the name of Bushwalking NSW.
"It basically gave the impetus to the modern conservation movement," he said. "The Nature Conservation Council and the National Parks Association, the roots of those organisations go back to the bushwalkers."
Macqueen and Blackheath ecologist Wyn Jones will mark the anniversary in a talk organised by the Blue Mountains Conservation Society.
The theme of the free event is Blue Gum Forest: a place - what does it mean to you?
Conservation Society president, Madi Maclean, said: "The protection of Blue Gum forest ... gave impetus to the growing movement to create national parks in the Blue Mountains and later across the state.
Throughout its history, people have connected and cherished the Blue Gum Forest - from the original Aboriginal custodians, to the colonial explorers, to the 1930s bushwalkers, to people today.
Mr Macqueen and Mr Jones will explore these issues and ask, in the 90 years since the forest was conserved from logging, "does it still matter?"
Glenn Meade from the National Parks and Wildlife Service will also be discussing the consolidation, extension and maintenance of the Greater Blue Mountains protected areas estate.
Ms Maclean will speak to the Society's involvement in conserving the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage Area.
The free event is at the Wentworth Falls School of Arts at 6.30pm on Friday September 9.
Light refreshments will be available and registration is essential through the Society website www.bluemountains.org.au
The Wentworth Falls School of Art is on the corner of the Great Western Highway and Adele Ave, Wentworth Falls.
