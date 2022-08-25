Blue Mountains Gazette

Nine months for teen rapist

By Luke Costin
Updated August 25 2022 - 2:19am, first published 2:13am
A teenager who raped a schoolmate at a house party will spend at least two months behind bars. (Darren England/AAP PHOTOS)

An unremorseful teenage boy who attacked and raped a fellow high school pupil at a house party in the Blue Mountains will be held in youth detention for at least two months.

