The Springwood Growers Market will celebrate its seventh birthday at the Blue Mountains Community Hub on Sunday, August 28.
The monthly market has proved a hit with local residents since starting at the Hub in 2015.
With more than 40 growers and producers offering a range of local and regional food, Mountains residents can taste and tantalise their taste buds with an array of delights.
Stallholders at the birthday market will include Goose on the Loose Salami, Love Vegan pastries and sweets, David's Larder traditional pork pies, Gypsy Fox craft beer, Bullaburra chilli and spice cart, traditional Tibetan Momos, and Nusia's handmade candles.
Fresh vegetables and organic sourdough will be among the other produce on offer as well as Babushka Bagels, Inviting Cakes, Margin's Mushrooms, Bob's Biscuits, and Linda the Egg Lady
"As a small business owner in the Blue Mountains, I am grateful for the community support you have given me over the last seven years. I love my job and all of you make it possible for me to follow my passion in running community markets, said market manager Nicole Riley.
"I believe it's the way we meet up with family and friends to shop that drew me to running markets."
Springwood Growers Markets is at the Blue Mountains Community Hub, 106 Macquarie Road, Springwood, on the fourth Sunday of every month from 8am12noon. For further information call 0414 733 400.
