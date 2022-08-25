Blue Mountains Gazette

Get cooking with Margaret Fulton the musical

Updated August 26 2022 - 12:06am, first published August 25 2022 - 5:01am
On Saturday, September 3 in a 2pm matinee, Blue Mountains Theatre will bring you the story of Margaret Fulton in a musical performance that will tantalise your tastebuds.

