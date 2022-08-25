On Saturday, September 3 in a 2pm matinee, Blue Mountains Theatre will bring you the story of Margaret Fulton in a musical performance that will tantalise your tastebuds.
Adapted from Fulton's bestselling autobiography, I Sang For My Supper, this delightful musical romp follows her journey from humble beginnings to super-stardom.
Before Fulton burst into the nation's kitchens in 1969 with her burnt orange crockpots and chunky stoneware serving dishes, encouraging housewives to try their hand at nasi goreng and apricot chicken, Australian food was bland, boring and British, or overly fussy, fancy and French.
With hundreds of recipes, step-by step instructions, hints, tips and full-colour pictures, The Margaret Fulton Cookbook was a huge success. The era of the dinner party was born.
Armed with a fondue set, a pressure cooker and their new confidence, women transformed themselves from family cooks to elegant hostesses, serving chicken liver pate, sweet and sour pork and chocolate self-saucing pudding.
In 1983 Fulton was awarded an Order of Australia and in 2006 she was named by the National Trust as an Australian living national treasure. In 2009, she was named as one of the 25 Australians who have most changed the nation. She died on July 24, 2019, aged 94.
Margaret Fulton The Musical at Blue Mountains Theatre on Saturday, September 3 at 2pm. Tickets: $48 ($45pp in groups of eight or more). Call 4723 5050 or www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au.
