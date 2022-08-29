Locals are being invited to have a say in the design of a new pedestrian bridge at Medlow Bath.
Plans for the bridge were unveiled a year ago. The Transport for NSW documents on the highway upgrade noted that the bridge, and the four lifts attached to it, would "introduce a significant new structure" to the area.
So they proposed a "weathered steel truss design with see-through lift shafts that will blend in with, rather than dominate, the existing cultural and aesthetic character of the village".
An urban character assessment noted: "Ensure that the new pedestrian bridge has a simple, visually uncluttered and strong linear geometry, so that it is considered to be an elegant form within the landscape setting."
But Medlow Bathers were not impressed.
Long-term resident, Shane Porteous, said at the time: "For years pedestrians from the highway side of the village wishing to reach the train station or their friends on the other side have successfully used a pedestrian refuge and pedestrian railway level crossing.
"TfNSW plans to replace this with a high concrete, iron and glass pedestrian bridge over the highway and railway platform, which looks brutally out of keeping with the heritage-listed station and historic village feel of Medlow Bath."
Now community members have been invited to join a consultation group to help shape the final bridge design.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said: "We all want the bridge to complement the heritage-listed train station and one of Australia's most iconic heritage hotels - the Hydro Majestic.
"Consultation group members will have the opportunity to look more closely at how the design of the bridge has been developed and comment on what they like or don't like about the design options being considered.
Three representatives will be selected to work with Transport for NSW and will take part in briefing sessions to focus on local heritage values and the concept design before it is presented to the wider community.
Representatives selected to work with Transport for NSW should:
Be a current resident or landowner in Medlow Bath;
Have knowledge and awareness of the Great Western Highway Upgrade Program, particularly in Medlow Bath, and local community concerns;
Be committed to understanding accessibility principles and requirements that apply to public transport
Not be an elected representative in any level of government; and
Be willing to adhere to the code of conduct and declare any pecuniary interests.
This section of the upgrade includes widening the highway through Medlow Bath to provide two lanes of traffic in both directions, new lights at Bellevue Crescent, a shared pathway and a pedestrian bridge to provide safer access across the highway to Medlow Bath train station.
Transport for NSW will continue to work closely with Heritage NSW and Blue Mountains City Council on the bridge design.
Applications for community representatives are open until Sunday, September 4.
For more information or to enquire about how to get involved, phone 1800 953 777 or visit nswroads.work/gwhd.
