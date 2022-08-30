The duck pond in Blackheath's Soldiers Memorial Park is in line for a spruce up.
Plans now on display would see the rather dilapidated site gain a new accessible path right around the pond and changes made to the pond's shape to improve water quality and habitat.
The island would be relocated and the turtle habitat improved.
The plans also call for a new, accessible barbecue shelter and the removal of some parts of the existing wire fence.
The children's swings besides the BBQs would be relocated closer to other play equipment in the park.
The duck pond plans come after community consultation sessions which occurred in March and April.
They are part of a swathe of improvements being made or planned for the park.
A concrete path across the lawn above the swimming pool has been removed. The path was constantly wet and often acted like a dam, causing water to back up above it.
Two old and badly rundown toilet blocks behind the huge stand of rhododendrons on the other side of the swimming pool from the duck pond have been removed and a new accessible toilet block is being built near the rocket and other play equipment.
Originally it was hoped the new toilets would be finished this month but poor weather in the first half of the year has pushed the completion date well out.
Extremely wet conditions surrounding the construction site continue to be a challenge, a council spokeswoman said.
"However, bricks are being laid, the back wall is now partially complete and work has started on the internal walls. The toilet block is expected to be completed October-November this year but this remains highly dependent on the weather."
To view and have your say on the new design, take part in the online survey by Monday, September 5 at yoursay.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/blackheath-memorial-park-legacy-project.
