Blue Mountains Gazette

Teen rapist out of jail pending appeal

By Luke Costin
Updated August 26 2022 - 5:19am, first published 5:11am
A girl said through lawyer Michael Bradley (pictured) that a boy had taken away her mental health. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)

A teenage boy sentenced for raping a fellow high school pupil at a house party in the Blue Mountains has been bailed, pending appeal.

