Making shade for summer Advertising Feature

Nepean Blinds and Doors products are designed and crafted for Australian conditions. Photo supplied.

From a dusting of snow to blazing summer heat, there's no denying the weather in the Blue Mountains is unpredictable, to say the least.

Weather-proofing your home can be quite the challenge.

Unlike your weekly bread and milk purchase, shopping for internal window furnishings or external summer shading solutions is typically something done every seven or so years.

And with an endless array of solutions and options it can be rather overwhelming, which is where Nepean Blinds and Doors can help.

The family-owned business contributes to the Australian manufacturing industry with their home-grown blinds as well as offering Crimsafe Security, awnings and curtains.

They understand the extreme variety of our climate and their products are designed and crafted for Aussie homes.

While many businesses struggled through the pandemic, the window furnishing company made a bold move to expand and cater to their Blue Mountains market, opening a showroom in Woodford in October 2021.

The unmissable "big blue house" saves the drive down to Jamisontown and allows the locals to get up close with life-sized products while meeting the friendly team.

You can also book a free in-home measure and quote to explore your options in the comfort of your own home.

Each product is custom-made to suit your window, door or outdoor space so you can explore different fabrics and finishes within the home and see what you like best.

Nepean Blinds and Doors retail supervisor Matt Cochran said: "Heading into the Spring season is the perfect time to begin exploring your Summer shading and security solutions with options to cool and protect your home from the outside-in or inside-out. There's something for everyone and we're with you every step of the way".

If you're on the hunt for a home refresh or perhaps a shading solution to your outdoor entertaining, there's no better time than now with the once-a-year sale on until September 30.



This month only if you buy one product you will receive 60 per cent off the second - giving you more reason than ever to get your home ready for another Summer season.