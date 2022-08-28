Blue Mountains Gazette

PICTURES: Winter Magic Revival Festival returns to Katoomba

Updated August 28 2022 - 2:58am, first published 2:06am
Homegrown international artists Hermitude and and Urthboy were among the headline music acts at the Winter Magic Revival Festival held on Friday and Saturday [August 26-27].

