PICTURES: Winter Magic Revival Festival returns to Katoomba

Homegrown international artists Hermitude and and Urthboy were among the headline music acts at the Winter Magic Revival Festival held on Friday and Saturday [August 26-27].
Returning after a two year hiatus, the festival featured 130 performers across 13 stages, with nine free stages and four premium ticketed stages.
While many people expressed disappointment at the absence of the usual street parade this year, the event was always planned be different before an anticipated return to the familiar format in 2023.
"We know many of you are disappointed," organisers posted on the event's official Facebook page.
"We are hoping to close the street off again next year. But for now, we need to invest in our local small businesses and do what we can,"
One of the festival highlights was art, music and large-scale projection event r e s o n a n t w a v e within the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre gallery and outdoor space from 4pm on Saturday. The Civic Centre was also showcasing an illumination project after sundown from the August 24-27.
