A motorcycle rider died after a crash in the Blue Mountains yesterday (Sunday).
Just before 3.50pm, emergency services were called to Bells Line of Road at Mount Tomah following reports a truck and motorcycle had collided.
On arrival, police found the male motorcyclist suffering significant injuries.
Despite the efforts of other motorists, who tried to help the man before emergency services arrived, he died at the scene.
He is yet to be formally identified.
The driver of the truck was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.
Officers attached to Blue Mountains Police Area Command established a crime scene and were looking into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Bells Line of Road was temporarily closed in both directions between the Darling Causeway at Bell and Mount Tomah.
