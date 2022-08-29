The Springwood Spring Festival will see the village's main street filled with more than 130 food and market stalls plus three stages featuring live entertainment this Saturday, September 3
Macquarie Road will be closed to traffic between Raymond Road and Ferguson Road when the festival - formerly known as Foundation Day - returns after a three-year break. Taxis and buses will be located behind the railway station.
Blue Mountains Musical Society will perform at 10.30am, giving festival-goers a preview of their upcoming production of Mamma Mia.
Other acts will include LKM Performing Arts, Dance On Pointe, Blue Mountains City Band, Rosatutu and Funky Club.
Swing band, The Aston Martinis, will perform on the main stage at 11am followed by Tall Timbre and Magma One.
The Royal Hotel stage will also feature great live bands including Dr and the Badman and The Fabulous Shapells.
Children's rides will be located in the IGA car park and are expected to be another major drawcard.
Festival spokeswoman Kim Cowper urged local residents to "make a day" of the festival and to support Springwood businesses.
"This is a great opportunity for people to rediscover their community," she said.
Over the years, funds raised from the festival have supported local Rural Fire Service Brigades, the Blue Mountains State Emergency Service, Winmalee and Springwood Neighbourhood Centres, and Springwood Hospital Auxiliary.
For more details about the event, visit the Springwood Spring Festival Facebook page or the festival website: https://springwoodfestival.org.au/.
