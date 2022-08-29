Blue Mountains Gazette

First aid courses for mental health issues

August 29 2022 - 8:00am
Neighbourhood centres at Blackheath, Springwood and Winmalee are offering a series of free mental health first aid workshops during September and October. The courses are: Mental health first aid for the suicidal person on September 7 at Lawson, September 20 at Blackheath and September 21 at Winmalee (all 9.30am-1.30pm); mental health first aid for the older person on october 12 and 13 at Faulconbridge (9am-4pm); and standard mental health first aid on October 25 and 26 at Warrimoo (9am-4pm). Inquiries and bookings to instructor Jane Armstrong on 0422 363 912 or E: ommanepadmehum55@hotmail.com.

