Truck driver charged with manslaughter

A truck driver charged over the death of a 21-year-old pedestrian at Blaxland on the Great Western Highway, could now face 25 years behind bars after an additional charge of manslaughter was recently laid by police.
Mackenzie Blake died after being hit by a truck while walking along the footpath on the Great Western Highway near Blaxland train station
Mustapha Ghamrawi, 55, of Penrith, is charged with hitting Mackenzie Blake of Winmalee on November 1 last year with his car, while she was walking along the footpath to Blaxland railway station.
Mackenzie Blake (pictured) was heading home that afternoon from her job at McDonalds and died at the scene.
It's alleged the accused was under the influence of Methylamphetamine and 4-Hydroxybutanoic acid, as well as being a disqualified driver at the time of the fatality. No pleas have been entered.
Ghamrawi faces multiple charges including manslaughter, dangerous driving (while under the influence) occasioning death, driving a motor vehicle while disqualified and negligent driving occasioning death.
The charge of manslaughter was laid by police on June 5.
The maximum penalty for manslaughter is 25 years.
The accused is in custody and was not required to appear by audio visual link before Penrith Local Court on Friday August 26.
The matter was adjourned to September 9 for mention.
- by B C Lewis
