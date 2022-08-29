Blue Mountains Gazette

Truck driver charged with manslaughter

By B C Lewis
August 29 2022 - 7:00am
A truck driver charged over the death of a 21-year-old pedestrian at Blaxland on the Great Western Highway, could now face 25 years behind bars after an additional charge of manslaughter was recently laid by police.

