Expressions of interest open for community grants

Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman is urging volunteer organisations across the Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury to apply for up to $5000 worth of Commonwealth funding.
Expressions of Interest are now open for the 2022 Volunteer Grants program, which provides between $1000 and $5000 to eligible not-for-profit organisations where at least 40 per cent of staff are volunteers, Ms Templeman said.
"If you're a member of a volunteer organisation, you'll know how difficult it's been to conduct fundraising activities throughout COVID-19, and in the midst of so many natural disasters in our area," she said.
"That means volunteers in some organisations are making do with old equipment, or scraping together money for training, or paying for petrol out of their own pocket.
"The good news is that expressions of interest have now opened for 2022 Volunteer Grants in the Hawkesbury and Blue Mountains."
The grants fund things like:
"Once an expression of interest is received, it will be reviewed by an independent community consultative panel to determine which organisations will be nominated to proceed to the next stage - that is, lodging an application to the Department of Social Services," said Ms Templeman.
The expression of interest form must be submitted by 5pm on September 19. If nominated, groups will need to complete the second part of the process between November 15 to December 5.
To find out more, visit https://susantempleman.com.au/grants-and-funding/volunteer-grants/
