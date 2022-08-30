Sweet little cottage has potential

2 BED | 1 BATH | 1 CAR
Situated on a leafy corner block - with only one neighbour - and across the road from the train station, this home is conveniently placed between both Lawson and Wentworth Falls townships.
Behind the picket fence is a sweet little cottage with a sunny front verandah perfect for the morning cuppa. The charming two-bedroom fibro cottage has many original features. There's a central hallway with bedrooms either side opening onto the living room and sunroom/dining beyond.
The kitchen leads out to the external laundry and utility shed, and good sized backyard with some established shrubs. There's also huge amounts of under house storage and a paved barbecue area.
