Let's start that conversation: Mental health first aid training available in Blue Mountains

Mental illnesses cause a significant burden of disease in Australia. The rates of anxiety, depression, eating disorders and substance use, to name a few, are continuing to rise. Early intervention in the form of mental health first aid can play a vital role in preventing serious problems from developing and in aiding recovery.
The first step to providing mental health first aid is being able to recognise when help is needed and knowing how to offer support and guidance. Many of us avoid starting a conversation around mental health because we don't know what to say or how to help. Whether it be a family member, friend, colleague or even a stranger who is going through mental health challenges, being equipped with the right knowledge and strategies allows people to respond quickly and appropriately.
Springwood, Winmalee and Blackheath Neighbourhood Centres are offering a series of free mental health first aid training workshops. They will be facilitated by Jane Armstrong, a Principal Master Mental Health First Aid instructor and suicide prevention trainer with more than 25 years of experience in educating, crisis support and counselling.
A participant of one of the standard mental health first aid courses said afterwards: "I now feel more confident approaching someone who is going through mental health problems and I know how to start that conversation. In fact, I actually gave some mental health first aid the very next day when speaking to someone who was sounding depressed. Not only did I recognise her symptoms, I was able to provide effective support by asking the right questions and responding in an appropriate way."
For further information on how to take part in a workshop, call Jane Armstrong on 0422 363 912.
The activity is supported by Nepean Blue Mountains Primary Health Network (NBMPHN), as part of the Australian Government's response to the 2019/20 bushfires. Wentworth Healthcare is the provider of NBMPHN.
